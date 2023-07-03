HBSO to present night of Spanish music

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet and Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a classical concert featuring Spanish music to the audience at the municipal Opera House on July 7.

The concert titled “A Night of Spanish Music” will feature 12 Spanish dances for string orchestra by Enrique Granados that are typical works played in formal events in Spain in 1890; the excerpts of the Spanish dances of Pablo De Saraste’s Carmen Fantasy; and Symphonie espagnole in D Minor by Edouard Lalo.

In addition, Vietnamese-French violinist Stephane Tran Ngoc will also participate in the music show to present to music lovers classical masterpieces under the baton of conductor Tran Vuong Thach.

Stephane Tran Ngoc was born in Paris. He graduated in violin and chamber music at the Paris National Superior Conservatory of Music when he was 15 years old. He later went to the United States being awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to study at Brooklyn College's Conservatory of Music where he graduated with a Master's Degree before pursuing a Professional Studies diploma and a Doctorate of Musical Art at The Juilliard School.

The violinist has shared his artistry and his passion in over 30 countries, as a soloist as well as a chamber musician, playing with the orchestra, in sonatas, or in a quartet in the world's leading halls.

He received awards in the Lipizer Competition, the Paganini Competition, Aspen Music Festival, the Artists International Auditions, and the Long-Thibaud International Competition.

He has performed as a soloist with some of Europe's finest orchestras including the Radio-France Philharmonic, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic, the Paris Ensemble Orchestra, the National Orchestra of Ile-de- France, and in Japan with the Shinsei Symphony Orchestra.

Tran Ngoc was one of the youngest violin teachers at the highest level in France at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Lyon for several years before teaching at the Lawrence University Conservatory of Music and being now appointed at the London College of Music where he is Head of Strings. He has been invited to participate in many music festivals and masterclass courses and has been a jury member in major international competitions.

The violinist lives in Europe, dividing his time between France and Denmark. He owns a violin made in 1709 by one of Venice’s greatest violin-makers, Francesco Gobetti.