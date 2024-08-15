Hanoi’s streets colored with flags, flowers to celebrate National Day

In recent days, streets in Hanoi have been brilliantly decorated with flags, flowers, and banners to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2024) and the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2024).

The Hanoi People's Committee has delegated departments and units to provide information and hang posters, banners, and LED screens celebrating the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day in central areas, government offices, State agencies, and public areas.

Posters and banners celebrating the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day are hung around Ba Dinh Square, Ho Guom (Sword Lake), Hanoi Opera House, O Cho Dua area, and headquarters of the Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee of the capital.

Streets in Hanoi are brilliantly decorated with flags, flowers, and banners before the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2024) and the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2024).

Posters and banners celebrating the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day are hung around State agencies in the city.

Trang Tien streets were colored with flags and flowers to mark the August Revolution and the National Day.

Large posters and banners hanging on streets these days remind everyone of the heroic history of the nation.

Major streets such as Hoang Dieu, Hung Vuong, Dinh Tien Hoang, and Dien Bien Phu have been decorated with colorful flags, flowers, banners, and posters.

At the beginning of August, the main streets in Hanoi with banners have been decorated to celebrate the nation’s major festival.

By Gia Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh