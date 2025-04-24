Hanoi’s oldest hotel offers tour to explore its wartime bomb shelter

The iconic Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, over 120 years old, is offering a special tour to explore its inside bomb shelter built during the fierce war years.

The bomb shelter built in the hotel during the fierce war years

The trip aims to mark the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy photographs of famous clients who stayed at the hotel, such as the King of Comedy, Charlie Chaplin, heads of state, royal family members, and many antique artifacts, including a 100-year-old room key.

The bomb shelter is accidentally discovered in 2011.

The highlight of the visit is the old wartime air raid shelter, built in its gardens. It is a unique historical relic and an unforgettable part of the memories of staff and guests who stayed at the hotel during the fierce years of war. Visitors will listen to the song "Where Are You Now, My Son" by American folk singer Joan Baez, a musical work featuring a blend of music, spoken word, and air raid siren in Hanoi in late December 1972.

After 1975, the bomb shelter was sealed off and forgotten until it was accidentally discovered in 2011 during the renovation of the hotel. With thick walls and a sturdy vaulted ceiling, the hidden bunker not only provided protection and a temporary place to stay during wartime but also preserved historical imprints.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh