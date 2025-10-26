Hanoian student becomes 25th Road to Olympia Peak winner

A student in Hanoi has brought pride to his family and hometown after being crowned champion of 'The Road to Olympia Peak.'

After more than two hours of intense competition at Studio S14 (Vietnam Television), student Tran Bui Bao Khanh from Amsterdam High School for the Gifted in Hanoi this morning excelled with a score of 215 points and claimed the laurel wreath of the 25th season of 'The Road to Olympia Peak.'

Student Tran Bui Bao Khanh demonstrated remarkable composure and breakthrough ability in the Final Sprint round, surpassing three strong contenders Le Quang Duy Khoa from Quoc Hoc Hue High School for the Gifted, Doan Thanh Tung from Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Khanh Hoa Province, and Nguyen Nhut Lam from Cai Be High School in Dong Thap Province.

With a sound strategy, quick responses, and well-rounded knowledge, the student from Hanoi became the champion of "The Road to Olympia Peak."

This year’s final took place in a lively atmosphere, connecting four regional venues such as Hanoi, Hue, Khanh Hoa, and Dong Thap. Thousands of supporters at each location joined in enthusiastic cheers, energizing and inspiring the contestants throughout the competition.

The Road to Olympia Peak began in 1999 as the country’s biggest knowledge contest on TV for high-school students. The competition includes four parts including 'Warm-up', 'Overcoming obstacles', 'Speed-up' and 'Finishing'. Participants have the chance to win valuable prizes in weekly, monthly and quarterly rounds.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan