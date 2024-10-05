Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2024 promises numerous worth-to-try activities

The Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2024 kicked off on October 4, featuring a wide range of activities linked with the traditional costume of Vietnam.

"Ao dai" designs are performed at the opening ceremony of the Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival 2024 on October 4. (Photo: VNA)

The event, organised by the municipal People’s Committee, is also an activity marking the 70th anniversary the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024).

In her opening remarks, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha said the festival has become an annual event held every October with a view to developing a cultural and tourism product that helps popularise Hanoi’s image as a safe, hospitable, quality, and attractive destination, thus contributing to the preservation and development of traditional cultural values, including “ao dai” – a symbol of Vietnamese women.

This year’s festival attracts six “ao dai” artisans and 85 designers from nationwide while featuring nearly 100 booths of “ao dai” designers and brands, along with travel companies.

The three-day event includes various activities, including an “ao dai“ show by professional designers and winners of a design contest, an “ao dai” carnival with the participation of 1,000 people, a photo exhibition of this costume in history, a display of new “ao dai” designs along with tourism services and traditional craft villages’ products, a workshop for visitors to experience the “ao dai” making process, and a space of folk games, among others.

The festival is part of Hanoi’s efforts to boost cultural and tourism development, helping turn the city and Vietnam into top choices of domestic and international travellers.

During the first nine months of 2024, Hanoi welcomed about 21.12 million tourists, including 4.45 million foreigners and 16.66 million domestic visitors, respectively rising 40 percent and 6 percent from a year earlier, statistics show.

VNA