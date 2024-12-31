Hanoi tops Provincial Innovation Index 2024

Hanoi ranked first among 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2024, released by the Ministry of Science and Technology on December 30.

Hanoi ranks first among 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The index aims to supply a set of scientific and practical tools for leaders at all levels to make decisions and build and implement policies. It also serves as a source of reference on investment climate and conditions for production and business activities in localities.

The top 10 on the rankings also consist of Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Da Nang, Quang Ninh, Can Tho, Binh Duong, Thai Nguyen, and Bac Giang.

Addressing the release ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said the results match the socio-economic development status of localities.

He stressed that the PII is the only composite index currently providing an overview of the socio-economic development model based on science, technology, and innovation in each locality.

It also gives insights into the strengths and weaknesses, potential factors, and necessary conditions for socio-economic development based on science, technology, and innovation in each locality, thus helping local leaders identify and select appropriate policies, directions, and solutions for socio-economic development, he added.

