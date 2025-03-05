Hanoi tests AI to assist citizens with administrative procedures

An artificial intelligence switchboard is being piloted in Hanoi to streamline administrative procedure assistance for residents.

The Hanoi Public Administration Service Center has launched a trial run of its smart switchboard that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The AI switchboard 19001009 operates 24/7, ensuring seamless access to information anytime, anywhere. Integrated with public service systems, it provides real-time updates and supports multiple access channels, including phone, website, chatbot, and mobile application. By leveraging AI-powered chatbots and hotlines, users can now quickly look up procedures without the need to queue or wait on hold.

Users can access these support channels free of charge, eliminating the need for travel and document printing. This solution also enables the Hanoi Public Administration Service Center to automate processes, easing the workload on staff and allowing officials to focus on specialized tasks. The implementation of the AI switchboard 19001009 underscores Hanoi’s commitment to administrative innovation and modernization, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and public satisfaction.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan