National

Hanoi tests AI to assist citizens with administrative procedures

SGGP

An artificial intelligence switchboard is being piloted in Hanoi to streamline administrative procedure assistance for residents.

hanoi.jpg
Hanoi Party Secretary Bui Thi Minh Hoai explores shared digital transformation applications of the capital city

The Hanoi Public Administration Service Center has launched a trial run of its smart switchboard that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The AI switchboard 19001009 operates 24/7, ensuring seamless access to information anytime, anywhere. Integrated with public service systems, it provides real-time updates and supports multiple access channels, including phone, website, chatbot, and mobile application. By leveraging AI-powered chatbots and hotlines, users can now quickly look up procedures without the need to queue or wait on hold.

Users can access these support channels free of charge, eliminating the need for travel and document printing. This solution also enables the Hanoi Public Administration Service Center to automate processes, easing the workload on staff and allowing officials to focus on specialized tasks. The implementation of the AI switchboard 19001009 underscores Hanoi’s commitment to administrative innovation and modernization, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and public satisfaction.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

digital transformation applications Hanoi AI-powered switchboard administrative procedures

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn