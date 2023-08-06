Hanoi records high surge in Hotel occupancy rate during Blackpink concert

The Department of Tourism of Hanoi said that the number of visitors to the capital city during the Blackpink concert topped 170,000 turns, including 3,000 international ones.

The concert of the K-pop girl band Blackpink in the capital city of Hanoi for the first time among their international shows created a special attraction to Vietnamese and international fans. The two-day performance on July 29 and July 30 brought positive growth for the tourism sector of Hanoi.

According to the newest report of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the number of searches for hotel rooms in the capital city surged ten times over ordinary days during the two-day concert of the four-member band.

The capital city of Hanoi recorded more than 170,000 turns of visitors on July 29 and July 30. Of which, some 70,000 fans joined the two-day show, mostly fans from big cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) and Hai Phong.

Notably, the number of international visitors reached 3,000 people mostly from China, Canada, Australia, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea and Singapore.

The hotel rooms near the stadium for the Blackpink concert saw a 20 percent increase in their capacity over the previous weekends. Particularly on July 29, many hostels and hotels in the capital city were fully booked. Besides, some other points of interest in Hanoi recorded a 15 to 20 percent surge in the number of tourists.

The tourism sector of the capital city generated some VND630 billion (nearly US$27 million) in revenue during the two-day concert.