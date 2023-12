The Transport Department of Hanoi proposed to the Hanoi People's Committee a pilot plan on bicycle-only lanes.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the selected pilot routes include the 2,300-meter stretch of To Lich street from Nga Tu So intersection to Cau Giay, and the 1,817 meter stretch of Hoang Minh Thao Street around Hoa Binh Park in Bac Tu Liem District.

Under the plan, the Transport Department of Hanoi will build exclusive lanes for bicycles to ensure the safety of riders while cycling.

The bike lanes will connect with public passenger transport systems, such as urban railways, buses and public bicycle rental service.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh