Hanoi pilots night tour to Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam

A pilot tour to explore Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi at night was conducted on October 22 with the participation of many travel agencies.

The project aims to promote the unique value of the special national relic site - Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, towards attracting more visitors to the monument at night, and diversifying tourism products in Hanoi.

This would be the fourth night tour in Hanoi. The first three are tours to the Hoa Lo Prison Relic, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and the Vietnam Museum of Literature.

The tour's organiser wants to offer a unique and different experience for tourists by using modern 3D mapping technology, which displays vivid images to tell different stories about Confucianism and the country’s history and sages.

Iconic structures within the site, such as the Khue Van Cac (the pavilion of the constellation of literature), the Vuon bia Tien si (Garden of doctoral steles), the Thien Quang well are effectively utilised to convey the value and significance of study.

The Khue Van Cac area will serve as a venue for traditional music performances.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Travel Association Phung Quang Thang said the use of new technologies in the night tour generates excitement among visitors. He suggested more guidance be given to visitors to enable them to understand better the told stories.

Hanoi is a pioneer in developing night-time tourism and now there are various options for visitors to do in Hanoi at night.

Night tours are often fully booked, proving their popularity. Many travel businesses have included those night tours in the journeys of domestic and international tourists. Hanoi night tour products have brought great experiences to visitors, creating a unique feature of the capital's tourism.

Recently, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Decision 1894/QD-BVHTTDL on a project to develop various models of night tourism products, offering a wide variety of activities such as cultural and art shows, sport and health-beauty care, shopping and food.

Under the project, Hanoi is expected to have night entertainment complexes.

By the end of the year, the city will launch some more night tourism products to further attract tourists.