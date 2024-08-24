Hanoi leaders visit families with revolutionary contributions in HCMC

A delegation of leaders from the capital city of Hanoi this morning paid visits and offered gifts to revolutionary contributors residing in Ho Chi Minh City who participated in the liberation of Hanoi.

Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong led the delegation, accompanying the delegation was Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission.

The gift-offering visit was part of the “Hanoi Days in Ho Chi Minh City” program.

The delegation from the capital city of Hanoi pays a visit to veteran frontline Vu Xuan Chiem. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Chung)

Particularly, the delegates arrived at the private house of 93-year-old frontline veteran Vu Xuan Chiem and awarded the Second-Class Victory Medal by the Ministry of Defense to him.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen (right) talks with frontline veteran Vu Xuan Chiem. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Chung)

During the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong shared that the Party, government and people of Hanoi always remember the contributions by these families to the revolution, national liberation and the building and defense of the country.

He also extended the best wishes for health and success to the frontline veteran and his family and encouraged them to further contribute to the local patriotic movement.

Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong (left) visits pre-revolutionary officer Nguyen Nhu Thien. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Chung)

On the same day, the delegation also visited Mr. Nguyen Nhu Thien, 93, pre-revolutionary officer residing in Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District.

The pre-revolutionary officer served as a political commissar of Battalion 18, Division 308, and held the military rank of Senior Lieutenant, from 1954 to 1960.

Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong wished Mr. Thien and his family members good health and expressed expectations of continuing support for the Party and the government as well as contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City with high living standards, civilization, modernity and compassion.

By Thanh Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong