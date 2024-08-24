“Hanoi Days in Ho Chi Minh City” program opens

The “Hanoi Days in Ho Chi Minh City” program was officially opened with a special artistic program titled “Hanoi Imprints” last night.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, left), Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visit the Hanoi exhibition space in Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The opening ceremony was held at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, with the participation of Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong and others.



This is among the events that began a series of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Hanoi (October 10, 1954 -2024).

The “Hanoi Imprints” artistic program was elaborately staged with three parts to help the audience grasp the glorious and heroic period and pride of Hanoi from October 10, 1954, until now.

Within the framework of the “Hanoi Days in Ho Chi Minh City” program, a delegation from Hanoi visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of August 23.

The gift-offering ceremony was attended by Vietnamese heroic mothers, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and other people with meritorious service.

At the event, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh stated that Hanoi’s leaders met and expressed gratitude to 70 policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service in Ho Chi Minh City including Vietnamese heroic mothers, revolutionary veterans, former soldiers who are former political prisoners, armed force heroes, war invalids, soldiers wounded by chemical agents, families of martyrs and others.

Of them, nine delegates directly participated in the battle to liberate the capital.

On behalf of the Party Committee, government, revolutionary contributors and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le thanked for the valuable sentiments from the Hanoi Party Committee, government and people towards the policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious service in Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier, within the framework of the program, Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center and Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) Cultural and Scientific Activities Center organized exhibitions themed “Thang Long Imperial Citadel – Hanoi, Heritage for the Future” and “Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, Essence of Vietnamese Confucian Learning” at Ho Chi Minh City Museum, 65 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1.

The exhibition was attended by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong along with leaders from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition featured 150 documents, images and artifacts under three themes “Thang Long Imperial Citadel - Hanoi, World Heritage”, “Thang Long Imperial Citadel - Hanoi, Millennium Heritage”, “Thang Long Imperial Citadel - Hanoi, Heritage for the Future”.

The “Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, Essence of Vietnamese Confucian Learning” exhibition showcased the formation and development of Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam and the process of Confucian students under the old examination system, academic achievements and success serving the country.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City Museum also exhibited a replica of the Co Loa bronze drum, which is a meaningful gift from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City on the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of Hanoi.

From August 23 to August 25, a program titled “Promoting Products and Tourism Connections Between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City” takes place at Nguyen Hue Walking Street to display typical products from Hanoi such as Bat Trang ceramics, Son Dong wood and lacquer, Van Phuc silk, Ha Thai lacquer, Phu Vinh bamboo and rattan, Phung Xa silk and Hang Bac gold and silver and so on.

On the morning of August 23, delegations from the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City visited and offered incense and flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Monument Park in Nguyen Hue Street, District 1 and Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch. After that, the delegation's members visited and offered flowers and incense to President Ton Duc Thang at Ton Duc Thang Museum. The delegation of Hanoi was led by Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong and the Ho Chi Minh City delegation was led by Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong