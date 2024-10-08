Hanoi honors top achievers and outstanding citizens

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event

In attendance at the event were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, along with distinguished citizens of Hanoi from 2010 to 2024; and exemplary individuals who have performed good deeds in the capital in 2024.

The "Good People, Good Deeds" emulation movement in the capital has been a central and ongoing initiative throughout the renewal period, closely linked with the study and practice of Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and style, as well as with other emulation movements and campaigns of both the central government and the city.

This movement has generated tremendous momentum, making significant contributions to the successful realization of Hanoi's objectives and tasks in the process of renewal, integration, and development, as evidenced by the outstanding results achieved in 2024.

During the conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as the Chairman of the Central Emulation and Reward Council, remarked that 76 years ago, on June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh made a significant appeal for patriotic emulation; thereby, formally initiating the patriotic emulation movement across the Party, the populace, and the military.

The Prime Minister stated that innovation and creativity in organizing and carrying out emulation movements have helped create a new, unified, and widespread spirit of emulation. This has harnessed the combined efforts of all agencies, sectors, organizations, and citizens of the capital, contributing to the achievement and surpassing of the set economic and social goals.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh award the title "Outstanding Capital Citizen" in 2024 to 10 outstanding individuals.

Reviewing Hanoi's progress in the first nine months of 2024, the Prime Minister noted the significant impact of nearly 700 exemplary individuals. These "Good people, good deeds" exemplars symbolize the tens of thousands of such individuals in the capital city, including the 10 exceptional individuals honored as outstanding citizens of the capital city in 2024.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the achievements of the outstanding persons who were commended today are highly influential as they significantly contribute to the successful implementation of the country's renovation and development, as well as to the cultural and human development of the capital city.

Recognizing and commending Hanoi's "Good People, Good Deeds" movement, the Prime Minister encouraged Hanoi to uphold its esteemed legacy. He stressed the importance of efficiently utilizing potential and advantages, seizing opportunities to the fullest, and mobilizing diverse resources.

More concretely, the leaders of the capital city must foster solidarity and consensus among party members and the public to jointly pursue the development of a cultured, modern capital city that meets the expectation of the Party, State and people from all walks of life, he said.

The PM added that Hanoi administrations should continue to promote patriotic emulation movements, arousing responsibility and development aspirations of each civil servant, party member and people in participating during the building of the capital and the growth of the country in addition to increased communications on the meaning and importance of the "Good people, good deeds" movement and other different emulation movements of the city.

PM Chinh stressed that the spirit of 'Hanoi Capital for the whole country, the whole country for Hanoi Capital' reflects the nation's collective focus on Hanoi; citizens of the nation consistently direct their attention towards Hanoi, emphasizing the necessity for the city to advance swiftly and sustainably. This development should integrate economic growth with cultural enrichment, environmental stewardship, and the security, safety, and well-being of the populace.

The Prime Minister said that the capital's development philosophy is anchored in key areas including the promotion of culture and community; the three transformations of green transition, digital evolution, and circular economy; the establishment of cohesive, modern, and highly interconnected infrastructure; the advancement of the digital economy and smart cities; and the fostering of science, technology, and innovation.

At the conference, Chairman Tran Sy Thanh of the Hanoi People's Committee launched the 2025 "Good People, Good Deeds" emulation movement. The initiative emphasizes enhancing public awareness of revolutionary traditions, patriotic emulation efforts, and the capital's and nation's notable achievements. It aims to inspire positive changes in the mindset and actions of all officials, civil servants, and citizens, fostering the adoption of the "Good People, Good Deeds" spirit as a defining cultural trait of Hanoi.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated By Anh Quan