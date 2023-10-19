Hanoi, HCMC share experiences, strengthen cooperation in various fields

A conference on exchanging experiences and cooperating between the largest cities in the country, Hanoi and HCMC, was held at the Reunification Palace in the southern metropolis on October 18.

The event co-chaired by Secretaries of the Party Committees of Hanoi and HCMC, Dinh Tien Dung and Nguyen Van Nen, were attended by Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh, Chairman of the People’s Council of the capital Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, and Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong.

The conference also saw the presence of Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretaries of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that the two cities should pay attention to exchanging experiences in leadership, direction, administration, management and organization; building urban government, reform administration; improving the efficiency of development resources; sharing solutions to remove difficulties and inadequacies of mechanisms and policies related to budget and finance, works of urban management planning, measures to overcome existing problems such as traffic congestion and environmental pollution treatment.

In his speech, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai informed the city's socio-economic situation in the first nine months of 2023.

He also shared experiences in projects that the city is effectively implementing, such as regional connectivity, and implementation of Politburo’s Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2022, on planning, construction, management, and sustainable development of urban areas in Vietnam til 2030, with a vision toward 2045, especially underground space planning, urban plan of the riverbank area.

He suggested that HCMC and Hanoi propose the Government issue a mechanism to mobilize large capital resources for investment and development in accordance with the goals of each city and invest in the urban railway system by 2035.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le stated that the People’s Council of the city has carried out direct and online supervision through application platforms of information technology, organized dialogues between the city’s authorities and people, established working teams to review and check implementation results of resolutions of the People’s Council.

For his part, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh shared experiences in carrying out socio-economic, national defense and security tasks to gain achievements in the first nine months of 2023.

Chairman of the People’s Council of the capital Nguyen Ngoc Tuan said that the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Hanoi promulgated Project No.15 issued by the Hanoi Party Committee last May, which focuses on "Enhancing the capacity, effectiveness, and efficiency of People's Councils at all levels in Hanoi for the 2021-2026 period, in conjunction with the pilot implementation of the urban government model and strengthening rural governance in Hanoi." The project especially promotes the role of leadership of party committees in the activities of the people's councils at all levels. The city has a mechanism to connect the delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Hanoi.

In addition, the Hanoi People's Council also conducts periodic meetings with districts, communes, and towns to spread implementation solutions.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung emphasized that HCMC is the largest city in Vietnam and is the economic center of the country.

He highly appreciated the great achievements, revolutionary tradition, solidarity, dynamism, and creativity of the Party, Government, and people of HCMC over the past 40 years.

He affirmed the outstanding contributions of the two cities to the socio-economic development, national defense and security, foreign affairs, Party building, and political system of the country.

He hoped that the two cities would continue to cooperate, and create favorable conditions to promote and develop the potential and strengths of each city.