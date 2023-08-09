Hanoi, HCMC accelerate progress of waste-to-energy plants

Hanoi will expedite the progress of the Thien Y waste-to-energy plant to ensure the incineration of the entire daily waste quantity of 5,500 tons deposited at the Nam Son landfill.

The announcement was made by Mr. Vo Nguyen Phong, Director of the Hanoi Department of Construction.

According to the official, Hanoi is currently carrying out waste-to-energy projects in the western and southern areas of the capital to redirect waste transportation and alleviate pressure on the Nam Son landfill. Furthermore, the Seraphin waste-to-energy plant, situated in Son Tay Town, is projected for completion by late 2023, and is set to commence operations in early 2024 with a daily incineration capacity of around 2,000 tons. This capacity essentially fulfills the waste processing requirements within Hanoi.

In the meantime, HCMC is currently engaged in five projects aimed at converting waste treatment technology into waste-to-energy solutions, reported the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City.

Notably, the People's Committee of HCMC has authorized investment in two technology conversion initiatives led by Vietstar Joint Stock Company with a capacity of 2,000 tons per day, and Tam Sinh Nghia Investment Development Joint Stock Company with a capacity of 2,000 tons per day.

Furthermore, three other entities are presently in the process of fulfilling legal investment procedures for technology conversion projects. These entities include Tasco Joint Stock Company, with a capacity of 500 tons per day, Vietnam Waste Solutions Company, with a capacity of 3,000 tons per day, and HCMC Urban Environment Company Limited, with a capacity of 1,000 tons per day.

HCMC is actively soliciting investment for the establishment of a solid waste treatment and energy recovery facility within the Northwest Urban Solid Waste Treatment Complex. This initiative is being pursued under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework and is currently at the stage of evaluating the Pre-Feasibility Study Report for the PPP project.