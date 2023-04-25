Hanoi experiences cold, rainy weather, while HCMC undergoes the opposite

On the morning of April 25, cold air carried by the Northeast wind reached Hanoi, resulting in chilly rains. However, in Ho Chi Minh City, there was no rain at night, and it remained hot.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that the cold air has impacted most of the Northeast region. Strong level-5 Northeast winds were observed in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Throughout April 25, both day and night, the cold air continues to impact various areas in the Northeast, North Central, and Northwest regions. From April 25 to 26, temperatures in these regions will decrease, with the Northeast region being particularly chilly on April 25 and the Northern mountainous region being cold. During this cold spell, the Northeast region will experience low temperatures between 19-22 degrees Celsius, while the Northern mountainous region will see temperatures between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius, with some places dropping below 17 degrees Celsius.

According to Mr. Tran Hong Thai, Director-General of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on April 25, Hanoi will experience mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers. Meanwhile, Dong Ha (Quang Tri Province) and Hue City will have sunny skies during the day, with occasional showers in the evening and at night. Da Nang will be sunny during the day and rain-free at night. Quy Nhon will have sunny skies during the day, with occasional showers and thunderstorms in the evening and at night. Da Lat will be sunny during the day and rain-free at night. In Ho Chi Minh City, it will be hot and sunny during the day, with no rain at night and temperatures ranging from 28-36 degrees Celsius.