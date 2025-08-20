Hanoi establishes 88 emergency response teams for National Day celebration

Hanoi deploys 88 emergency response teams at key locations for the Grand Celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Ambulances from Hanoi’s 115 Emergency Center are on standby and ready to be deployed at any moment. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 20, the Hanoi Department of Health announced its medical preparedness plan for key events marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

According to the plan, to ensure medical support for participants in the rally, parade, and the general public attending the Grand Celebration, Hanoi’s health sector will mobilize a total of 346 medical personnel and 37 ambulances, organized into 88 emergency response teams stationed at key locations.

At Ba Dinh Square alone, there will be seven ambulance teams and 16 medical units, along with emergency tents and a preventive medical station.

The Hanoi Department of Health has also assigned major hospitals, including Saint Paul, Thanh Nhan, Hanoi Heart Hospital, Duc Giang, Ha Dong, and others, to strengthen preparedness by allocating additional personnel, hospital beds, and medical equipment to ensure a timely response to any emergencies.

Medical coordination will be overseen by the A80 Medical Command Center, headquartered at the 115 Emergency Center.

The center will operate a hotline system, a digital map with integrated GPS for ambulance tracking, and a walkie-talkie communication network connecting all medical teams stationed around Ba Dinh Square.

Mobile teams for disease prevention and food poisoning response will remain on standby throughout the duration of the events.

Major hospitals in Hanoi ramp up staffing to support the Grand Celebration. (Photo: SGGP)

According to functional agencies, the Grand Celebration at Ba Dinh Square alone is expected to welcome around 45,000 participants, including delegates, military parade units, support personnel, and members of the public.

In addition, more than one million visitors, including residents from other provinces and tourists from across the country, are anticipated to arrive in the capital during this period. This places exceptionally high demands on medical services, disease prevention efforts, and food safety measures.

By Minh Khang—Translated by Kim Khanh