Hanoi Book Festival returns to capital city

|
(Illustrative photo: SGGP)
The opening ceremony of the book festival themed “Thap lua kien thuc- Kien tao tuong lai” (Lighting the lamp of knowledge– Creating the future) will take place at 8 p.m. on October 6.
The event attracts 30 publishing houses throughout the country to present to readers thousands of books on various topics.
A number of cultural activities encouraging and promoting reading habits in the community and raising awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking will be held during the three-day book show.