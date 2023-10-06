SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Hanoi Book Festival returns to capital city

SGGP
The Hanoi Book Festival has returned for the bookworms in the pedestrian zone by Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the capital city on October 6-8 after a one-year hiatus.
(Illustrative photo: SGGP) ảnh 1

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony of the book festival themed “Thap lua kien thuc- Kien tao tuong lai” (Lighting the lamp of knowledge– Creating the future) will take place at 8 p.m. on October 6.

The event attracts 30 publishing houses throughout the country to present to readers thousands of books on various topics.

A number of cultural activities encouraging and promoting reading habits in the community and raising awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking will be held during the three-day book show.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Hanoi Book Festival publishing houses reading habits

