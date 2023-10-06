Hanoi Book Festival returns to capital city

The Hanoi Book Festival has returned for the bookworms in the pedestrian zone by Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the capital city on October 6-8 after a one-year hiatus.

The opening ceremony of the book festival themed “Thap lua kien thuc- Kien tao tuong lai” (Lighting the lamp of knowledge– Creating the future) will take place at 8 p.m. on October 6.

The event attracts 30 publishing houses throughout the country to present to readers thousands of books on various topics.

A number of cultural activities encouraging and promoting reading habits in the community and raising awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking will be held during the three-day book show.