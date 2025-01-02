Hanoi attracts 160,000 visitors on New Year holiday

About 160,000 people visited Hanoi on the New Year holiday on January 1, 2025, up 17 percent year-on-year.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the capital city served 28,400 foreign tourists, up 67 percent, and 132,000 domestic holidaymakers, up 10 percent year-on-year.

Total revenue from tourists is estimated at nearly VND594 billion (US$23.3 million), a year-on-year surge of 26 percent, and the average occupancy rate of high-end hotels is about 80 percent.

The city's New Year celebrations were a major draw, with many events showcasing Hanoi's unique blend of culture and modernity. Highlights included the Herbalife Countdown Party 2025 at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, which featured a stunning sound and light show, the Trust The Moment concert at Revolution Square, and The Glamorous Countdown 2025 at Vinhomes Ocean Park 2.

On this occasion, the pedestrian street space in Hoan Kiem lake and its surroundings is allowed to operate from 7 p.m. on December 31, 2024 to the end of January 1, 2025 with many traditional art performance activities. Thang Long Heritage Conservation Centre welcomed people to visit the Hanoi flagpole while the Vietnamese Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in suburban Son Tay township launched activities under the theme Spring returns to the village.

Thousands gathered at these events to ring in the New Year with music, entertainment, and a festive atmosphere.

Outside the city center, Hanoi's iconic tourist sites welcomed massive crowds such as the Me Linh Flower Festival, Quang Phu Cau Incense Village, and Tich Giang Agricultural Market.

