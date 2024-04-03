Hanoi applies e-tickets for bus services

The Hanoi Public Transport Management Center yesterday formally launched a mobile application for bus e-tickets to replace the hard version on all bus routes in the city.

Bus passes are integrated into a smart phone for ease of use



The application, named ‘The ve giao thong Ha Noi’ (public transport tickets in Hanoi), is used for the whole public transport system in Hanoi. It can be downloaded an installed via Play Store (Android) or Appl Store (iOS).

After going through all registration steps as instructed, users can see their virtual bus pass fully displaying their personal image and information, ticket code, expiry date just like the hard version of a ticket.

With a valid account, public transport passengers can manage multiple e-tickets at the same time. An e-ticket is applicable right after a successful registration instead of having to wait for 3-4 days like its hard version.

People can also renew their e-tickets online and pay their fare via a linked bank account on their smart phone.

According to the Hanoi Public Transport Management Center, the launch of this useful app is one step in the plan for online payment for bus, urban railways, and public bicycle running in Hanoi. The app will be connected to other kinds of public passenger transport in the city in the near future.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Thanh Tam