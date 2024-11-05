HANIFF VII showcases Vietnam as safe, welcoming destination

An overview of the press conference

On November 5, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanoi People's Committee held a press conference in Hanoi to announce the 7th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VII). Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, who leads the Festival Steering Committee, chaired the event.

HANIFF VII is expected to welcome around 800 domestic and international guests.

Mr. Vi Kien Thanh, Director of the Department of Cinema and Head of the Organizing Committee, reported that out of over 500 films submitted, 117 films from 51 countries and territories have been selected for screening. These films showcase unique and creative styles, promising to deliver a vibrant and diverse festival experience. Among the ten competing feature films is the Vietnamese entry titled "Ngay xua co mot chuyen tinh," (Once Upon a Time, There Was a Love Story) directed by Trinh Dinh Le Minh.

The festival will feature approximately 800 delegates, including numerous international stars. However, inviting these stars poses challenges due to high demands for accommodations and travel, which are difficult to meet within the constraints of state funding. The festival is typically held in November or December, a period when filmmakers are often occupied with other projects.

The jury for the feature films includes William Pfeiffer (US Film Producer, Chair), Terez Vincze (Hungarian Film Critic), Chartchai Ketnust (Thai Director, Producer, Screenwriter), Sophie Linnenbaum (German Director, Screenwriter), and Hua Vi Van (Vietnamese Actor, Film Producer). The short film jury comprises Axel Ranisch (German Director, Actor, Chair), Tzang Merwyn Tong (Singaporean Director, Screenwriter), and Nguyen Phan Linh Dan (Vietnamese Cinematographer, Director of Photography). The AFCNet jury includes Lee Dong-ha (Korean Film Producer, Chair), Huang Wen Ying (Taiwanese Director, Art Director, Screenwriter, Costume Designer), and Vo Thanh Hoa (Vietnamese Director, Actor, Producer).

HANIFF VII will officially open at the Ho Guom Theater on the evening of November 7 and conclude with an awards ceremony at 8 p.m. on November 11, which will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV2). The opening and closing ceremonies will draw inspiration from traditional folk culture, intertwined with modern architecture in Hanoi, creating a lively and youthful atmosphere for the event.

Ms. Le Thi Anh Mai, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, stated that the city is well-prepared to welcome delegates and artists, with quality cinemas and carefully selected outdoor screening venues to ensure the best experience for the audience. Additionally, Hanoi will host a Gala dinner at Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam, featuring a unique artistic program that highlights the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam.

During the press conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong emphasized that HANIFF VII serves as a significant platform for filmmakers both domestically and internationally, fostering exchanges, collaborations, and the recognition of new cinematic talents. This event not only aims to advance the Vietnamese film industry but also to enhance the country’s image as a friendly and integrated destination.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan