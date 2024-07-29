Hai Van Gate to offer free admission starting August 1

Hai Van Gate is scheduled to open for free tourist visits from August 1.

Hai Van Gate after restoration from above

On the afternoon of July 28, Mr. Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, announced that his unit, along with the Da Nang Department of Culture and Sports, has agreed to open Hai Van Gate to visitors from August 1.

Hai Van Gate was designated a National Historic and Artistic Architectural Monument by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in Decision No.1531/QD-BVHTTDL on April 14, 2017.

Hai Van Gate is located on Hai Van Mountain, within the administrative boundaries of Lang Co Town (Phu Loc District, Thua Thien Hue Province) and Hoa Hiep Bac Ward (Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City).

This gate has been a critical stronghold guarding the North-South route since the Le Dynasty. In 1826, during the Nguyen Dynasty, King Minh Mang had Hai Van Gate constructed as part of a complex to defend the Hue Citadel and monitor activities at the Da Nang seaport.

At the end of 2021, after being designated a National Historic and Artistic Architectural Monument, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, in collaboration with the Da Nang Department of Culture and Sports, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project to preserve, restore, and promote the value of Hai Van Gate.

Covering an area of approximately 6,500 square meters, the project has a total investment of over VND42 billion, funded equally by Da Nang and Thua Thien Hue.

The project holds significant cultural and historical value and is also a renowned landmark that will contribute to the development of tourism and services in Thua Thien Hue Province, Da Nang City, and the Central region in general.

Once open to tourists, Hai Van Gate will be a vital link connecting the Northern and Southern Central Vietnam tourism regions.

