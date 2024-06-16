Hai Phong’s Cat Bi airport welcomes first flight from China’s Lijiang

The first flight with 162 passengers on board departing from Lijang, China’s Yunnan province landed safely at Cat Bi International Airport in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 15.

Cat Bi International Airports welcomes the first flight from Lijiang, China's Yunnan province on June 15. (Photo: VNA)

According to Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Le Khac Nam, the opening of new international flights from and to Cat Bi airport is significant to the local economic, trade and tourism development.

The Hai Phong – Lijiang air route not only contributes to the development of the two localities and enhancement of their mutual understanding but also meets the demand for trade exchange and travel of local residents and Chinese investors.

General Director of Yunnan Tongdian Air Travel, the operator of the route, Hu Chaozhu said the company plans to run three flights on the route on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week from June 15 to June 14, 2025, expressing his hope that Hai Phong will give financial support for the opening of this new air route in line with regulations, and bolster connectivity among enterprises to develop tourism between the two localities.

Vietnamplus