Ha Tinh and Kon Tum: Home to a variety of rare animals

Several rare animal species have been documented in the provinces of Ha Tinh and Kon Tum.

Rare animals are discovered in Ha Tinh and Kon Tum

The Ke Go Nature Reserve Management Board in Ha Tinh Province announced the successful recording of 19 mammal species, 13 bird species, and 1 reptile species through 88 camera traps for biodiversity monitoring. The Ke Go Nature Reserve is located about 20km southwest of Ha Tinh city center spanning a total area of nearly 45,000 hectares in the districts of Cam Xuyen, Ky Anh, Huong Khe of Ha Tinh Province.

Significantly, many of these animals are categorized as endangered or rare (Groups IB and IIB) in both the Vietnamese and global Red Books. To ensure their survival, strict protection measures are crucial, including an absolute ban on hunting, exploitation, and illegal trade.

The reserve is home to a variety of wildlife and plant life.

In related news, Director Dao Xuan Thuy of Chu Mom Ray National Park yesterday announced that camera traps have captured images of several rare and endangered species, including black bears, gaurs, and red-shanked douc langurs, within the park.

Rare animals are discovered in Ha Tinh and Kon Tum

The camera traps recently revealed a herd of 8 silvered langurs, last seen 5 years ago, which according to Director Dao Xuan Thuy, indicates that the well-protected forest is becoming a suitable habitat for wildlife and aids the park in its conservation efforts to preserve rare genes.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan