Travel

Ha Long Bay, Sa Pa selected as trending destinations in 2024 by TripAdvisor

Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have been listed among the world’s trending destinations by the renowned travel site TripAdvisor.

du-lich1-vinh-ha-long-2-bisk-607.jpg
Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage site (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, in the “Trending Destinations” category of the site’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2024, Ha Long Bay is ranked third, while Sapa comes fifth. Topping the list is Tokyo of Japan, followed by the Republic of Korea’s Seoul.

Regarding Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage site, the world’s largest travel guidance platform wrote that travelers visit Ha Long Bay for an up-close look at its amazing limestone islands, rock formations, and caves. Whittled away over centuries by wind and water, they’re breath-taking. It advised visitors to rent a kayak or a junk boat or take a tour to explore.

ttxvn-0111-ruong-bac-thang-sapa-3jpg-5061.jpg
Terraced rice fields in Sa Pa (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, “the northwest market town of Sa Pa is colorful and charming, providing the perfect oasis in the midst of a strenuous mountain trek or rice-paddy tour. The Gothic stone church at the center of town is a bull’s-eye in the center of shops and stalls, serving as a reminder of the town’s French missionary influence. Dine on Vietnamese or European-inspired cuisine downtown, and don’t miss the Saturday night "love market," one of the most potent- and strictest-single’s nights imaginable,” it said.

Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is the annual award by Tripadvisor. The award is meant to be given to destinations whose hotels, restaurants, and things-to-do received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the community over a 12-month period.

Fewer than 1 percent of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Ha Long Bay Quang Ninh Sa Pa Lao Cai TripAdvisor Trending Destinations Travelers’ Choice Best Of The Best 2024

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn