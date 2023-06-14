Green Trade Forum 2023 : Challenges and Opportunities for Business Development

The SGGP Newspaper in coordination with the HCMC Union of Trading Cooperatives and the HCMC Union of Business Associations held the Green Trade Forum 2023 themed “Green Trade – Challenges and Opportunities for Business Development” on June 14.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan attended the event and delivered a speech.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that green growth and sustainable economic development currently is inevitable trend in the world. In recent years, investors often have questions about renewable energy and green materials when they come to HCMC. Those who came to the city before also want to become green businesses. If enterprises do not meet the criteria to achieve a green certificate, their products cannot be exported to European markets and developed countries.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan noted that it is not necessary to wait until 2050 but right now the country is at risk of being left behind in attracting foreign investment. If the green economy transition is not carried out, goods will not be exported to world markets to create integration and achieve growth. He also highly appreciated the Green Trade Forum 2023 which is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with other units.

The forum has positive impacts on increasing awareness of consumers, production businesses, and society to accelerate the issuance of policies for the development of green economic growth.

Journalist Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper emphasized that it is not easy for Vietnamese businesses to choose the green growth that is suitable for their resources and meets global green standards.

It’s even more difficult when 99 percent of Vietnamese businesses are small and medium-sized enterprises with weak competitiveness and a small budget for investment.

Journalist Pham Van Truong stressed that the forum aims to create opportunities for functional agencies, ministries, departments, HCMC’s leaders, experts, and businesses to share and exchange information about barriers to green growth that have been popularly applied in export markets and at home, and raise the awareness of green economy, circular economy towards sustainable economic development as well as seek possible solutions for promoting green growth and developing circular economy in the city and build a foundation for development in the whole country.

The Green Trade Forum 2023 is part of the 14th Green Consumption Campaign, an annual event co-organized by the SGGP Newspaper and other units.

This year, the Green Consumption Campaign also has a series of activities such as developing a brand communication strategy associated with social responsibility for protecting the environment; mobilizing a large number of volunteers to take the role of "information ambassadors" to provide instructions for identifying eco-friendly products and products of businesses that have good performances in protecting environmental to the public.

Especially, promotional programs featuring eco-friendly products and goods of businesses that are highly appreciated for protecting the environment have been launched at supermarkets of the Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op).

I hope that the SGGP Newspaper and co-organizers will develop the forum into a large-scale event in the deeper aspects with the goal of increasing awareness of consumers, production businesses, distributors, farmers, workers, and Government agencies of green growth to join hands to act for green growth as soon as possible.