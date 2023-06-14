Green Trade Forum 2023 kicks off



Green going is an inevitable development direction of all businesses, yet domestic small and medium enterprises (SMEs) still encounter various difficulties following this trend owing to their limited capacity.

Hence, for this process to carry out smoothly, it is necessary that functional agencies, credit organizations, and distribution channels provide support to these SMEs. Green Trade Forum 2023 could be a chance for businesses to approach policies to aid them when greening their operations.

The Forum is discussing such essential topics as analyses on green barriers in global trading, technological solutions and support policies as to credit and distribution for business to go green.

This Forum belongs to the 14th Green Consumption Campaign, the largest annual event of this kind held by SGGP Newspaper and relevant units, in order to encourage the community to use environmentally friendly products from companies effectively performing their environmental protection tasks. This Forum aims at forming a good consumption habit among the public – prioritizing environmental aspects when choosing merchandise.

Besides this Forum, this year’s Campaign also includes meaningful activities like building communication strategies for company brands in association with social responsibility for the environment, mobilizing the participation of volunteers in helping the public to identify environmentally friendly products from companies effectively performing their environmental protection tasks.

Particularly, the distribution system of HCMC Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) is running promotion and preferential price policies along with allocating special space in each of its supermarkets to display environmentally friendly products from companies effectively performing their environmental protection tasks.