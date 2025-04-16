Green Growth Exhibition showcases practical solutions in key sectors

The Green Growth Exhibition themed “Small Innovations – Big Impact” opened in Hanoi on April 16 as part of the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (center) and delegates kick off the Green Growth Exhibition in Hanoi on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Exhibitors are showcasing practical solutions in key sectors such as renewable energy, smart agriculture in response to climate change, biomaterial technology, carbon management, green logistics, and environmentally friendly products for global supply chains.

The Green Growth Exhibition themed “Small Innovations – Big Impact” opened in Hanoi on April 16 as part of the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, bringing together more than 50 domestic and international startups and the world’s leading organisations in green transition and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders from various ministries and international organisations attended the opening of the exhibition, which was jointly held by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two-day exhibition aims to highlight Vietnam’s innovation capabilities aligned with the development of a sustainable startup ecosystem and global green transition. It features prominent Vietnamese startups like Buyo Bioplastic, AirX Carbon, Alternō Vietnam, Yeast Era, and EBOOST along with international partners such as World Resources Institute (WRI), Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Greeneration Foundation, and CIAT, bringing effective green transition models from across continents.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and delegates visit booths at the Green Growth Exhibition on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition space features an open design that not only displays innovative solutions but also serves as a connection point between innovative startups and potential investors and partners both at home and from abroad.

The P4G forum was established in 2017 based on an initiative of Denmark with the goal of coordinating policies, promoting public-private cooperation, and connecting governments, businesses and socio-political organisations to promote green growth and contribute to sustainable development goals.

Vietnam is one of the eight founding members and remains an active participant among nine members in the second phase from 2023-2027.

The fourth P4G Summit is taking place in Vietnam from April 14-17 under the theme "Sustainable and People-Centred Green Transition". The summit is hoped to attract international resources for development, especially in climate change mitigation, green transition, digital transformation, and science, technology and innovation to achieve the net-zero emissions goal.

