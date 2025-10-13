Green, digital transformation: The twin pillars of growth

Business leaders across sectors agree that digital transformation and green transition are the two pillars driving sustainable growth for HCMC and Vietnam.

On the occasion of Vietnam Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13), prominent business leaders shared their views with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on key strategies shaping the country’s next phase of growth.

Ms. Mai Kieu Lien, CEO of Vinamilk:

Eco-friendly products create lasting competitiveness

According to Ms. Mai Kieu Lien, sustainable development today must go beyond profit. Enterprises must link business success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Vinamilk has announced its roadmap to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and become the first dairy firm in Vietnam with internationally certified carbon neutrality. “This is not only a commitment but also a responsibility,” she said, noting that global consumers increasingly favor environmentally friendly products.

Vinamilk continues to implement major social programs such as the “One Million Trees for Vietnam” Fund, the “Rise High Vietnam Milk Fund,” and the “School Milk” initiative—each combining business growth with community benefits.

On the digital front, the company has built modern management systems, automated production lines, and high-tech “super factories.” These innovations improve efficiency, cut costs, and generate data for better market forecasting. Ms. Mai Kieu Lien emphasized that the rise of AI, data analytics, and e-commerce offers Vietnam a “golden opportunity” to compete globally—if businesses can absorb global knowledge and make it their own.

Mr. Vo Anh Tai, Deputy General Director, Saigontourist Group:

Greening tourism, digitizing experiences

After more than 50 years of development, Saigontourist Group now manages nearly 100 subsidiaries and employs about 17,000 people. Mr. Vo Anh Tai said the group sees digital and green transformation not as trends, but as strategic imperatives for future growth.

The company has applied digital tools across its operations—from marketing and hotel management to reservations and customer service—using big data and AI to improve efficiency and visitor experience. “Our goal is to build a smart, modern, and human-centered tourism model,” he noted.

At the same time, Saigontourist is “greening” its entire tourism value chain: adopting renewable energy, cutting plastic waste, conserving water, protecting landscapes, and supporting local communities. Every product and service, Mr. Vo Anh Tai added, “reflects responsible tourism and a sustainable lifestyle.”

He affirmed that this is a crucial moment for Vietnam’s tourism to accelerate recovery and assert its brand globally. Saigontourist will continue to lead in sustainable, responsible tourism—supporting HCMC and the nation’s drive toward a smart, green, and prosperous economy.

Mr. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, Chairman, Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG):

Restructuring through technology, leading with vision

Over nearly four decades, IPPG has built a diverse ecosystem spanning aviation, luxury retail, fashion, tourism, and airport infrastructure—helping place Vietnam on the global map of premium brands. As a strategic partner of over 138 international names, including Rolex, Cartier, and Versace, IPPG not only brings global excellence to Vietnam but also elevates Vietnamese enterprises’ standing in global value chains.

Mr. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen said that for a business to grow sustainably, it must align its interests with those of society—and digital transformation must be inclusive. IPPG has restructured its operations around technology, creating IPP Technology to digitalize management and operations.

In airport and duty-free retail, IPPG has pioneered next-generation shopping experiences that combine AI, e-payment, and omnichannel systems to personalize services and expand beyond traditional models. At Cam Ranh International Airport, the group is implementing a comprehensive digitalization strategy for terminal operations and service management—toward its vision of a “Smart Airport – Smart Retail – Smart Experience” model.

Beyond business, IPPG also champions education, equality, and sustainability—funding AI and robotics training centers, supporting disadvantaged children, and promoting gender equality programs. “Enterprises should not only create economic value but also cultivate social and intellectual value for future generations,” he affirmed.

Mr. Park Se Yeol, General Director, Orion Vina Food Co., Ltd.:

Building a smart factory to set new industry standards

Responding to the Industry 4.0 era, Orion Group launched its first smart factory in Vietnam at Orion Vina, located in HCMC’s My Phuoc 2 Industrial Park, in May 2024. The factory applies global standards such as ISA-95, along with cutting-edge Industrial IoT, cloud, and edge computing technologies, to collect and analyze real-time data.

Through full digital management, the plant optimizes energy and material use, monitors production, and automates workflows. Robots now handle repetitive and heavy tasks, boosting output by 30 percent, reducing downtime by 68 percent, and cutting inspection costs by half—equivalent to US$19 million in economic gains within eight months. The Ministry of Science and Technology plans to expand this model nationwide.

In the next stage, Orion Vina will complete full integration between its MES and ERP systems to enable end-to-end automation. Mr. Park Se Yeol said the goal is to build self-operating production lines managed by skilled, re-trained workers. “We aim to make this smart factory a benchmark for digital transformation in Vietnam’s food industry,” he said, “enhancing our competitiveness in an increasingly demanding market.”

By Ai Van, Thi Hong, Phuong Le – Translated by Thuy Doan