Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups Week to take place next week

The Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups - Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2024 will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi from November 16-24, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Tourists join Thai ethnic people in a dance at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Illustrative image: VNA)

The annual event aims to promote the national great unity; honour, preserve and promote values of the cultural heritage of the 54 ethnic groups in the country; and step up cultural exchange activities.

It comes as part of the activities to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930-2023) and Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Acting Director of the Village’s Management Board Tinh Ngoc Chung said that the highlight of this year’s programme will be the seventh Then singing and Tinh musical instrument festival of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic groups which will be organised from November 16-18.

After many years taking place in northwestern provinces, this year’s festival will be held at the so-called "common home" of the 54 ethnic groups, demonstrating the spirit of great solidarity, and offering an opportunity for people in the capital city and international visitors to learn about the practice of Then singing recognised as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Within the framework of the Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups - Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week, many art performances and cultural exchanges of different ethnic groups across the nation will take place as well.

Vietnamplus