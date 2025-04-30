HCMC adorned with red, yellow of national flag in grand celebration

A national ceremony and grand parade officially started at 6:30 a.m. on April 30 in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Delegates attend the grand celebration. (Photo: SGGP)

The massive military parade took place simultaneously, starting from the intersection of Nguyen Binh Khiem and Le Duan Street and passing in front of the main stage of the Reunification Palace. After the event, the procession split into four directions to move towards the assembly points.

The artillery team fired a 21-gun salute as the national anthem of Vietnam played in a flag-raising ceremony on the morning of April 30.

The event was broadcast live on VTV1 of the Vietnam Television, the Ho Chi Minh City Television, and local radio and television stations.

Residents flocked to the downtown areas watch the military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City on April 30 on 20 large LED screens installed along the streets of Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Le Loi, Nguyen Hue, Dong Khoi, Dien Bien Phu, and Nguyen Dinh Chieu.

The grand celebration included a flyover salute performed by the air force, rifle displays, a drumming art performance themed "Epic of Complete Victory," an art program and mass formation titled "The Country’s Complete Joy," official ceremonies and rituals of the Party and State, and the military parade with over 13,000 participants.

Thousands of people gathered early in the early morning along the main streets of the city to watch the parade.

The forces are ready for the grand parade. (Photo: SGGP)

15 ceremonial cannons are positioned on a 90-meter-long red carpet at Bach Dang Wharf Park in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh