Gov't raises maximum deposit for land auctions to 50 percent of starting price

The Government has raised the maximum deposit required for land-use right auctions to 50 percent of the starting price, a move aimed at curbing speculative bidding and promoting greater transparency and discipline in the auction process.

Yesterday, the Government issued Resolution No. 66.11/2026/NQ-CP to address difficulties in land-use rights auctions when allocating residential land under the Land Law.

A land plot in Thu Thiem New Urban Area

According to the new regulation, individuals participating in residential land-use right auctions must now place a deposit of at least 10 percent and up to 50 percent of the starting price. Previously, the required range was 5 percent–20 percent.

The increase is intended to deter speculative bidding, in which participants deliberately inflate prices to manipulate auction outcomes and subsequently forfeit their deposits.

In addition, auction winners who fail to fulfill their payment obligations may be barred from future residential land auctions. Accordingly, those who do not pay at all can be banned for 2–5 years while those who partially pay may face a ban of 6 months to 3 years, depending on the severity of the violation.

This resolution takes effect on January 6, 2026, and remains in effect until February 28, 2027.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan