Government’s Decree helps remove hiccups along bidding procedures

The Government’s Decree No. 24/2024/ND-CP detailing a number of articles and measures to implement the Bidding Law is expected to remove hiccups along the purchasing and bidding for drugs, supplies, and medical equipment.

However, according to experts, it takes time to implement the bidding procedures in addition to an open mechanism for hospitals and medical facilities to have adequate drugs, supplies, and equipment for treatment.

The Decree 24 stipulates in detail the order and procedures for selecting contractors on the basis of continuing to promote decentralization and delegation of rights to investors. Moreover, the Decree helps cut time and costs for procedures of selecting contractors as well as strengthen the application of technology for transparent bidding information.

Additionally, the Decree 24 has regulations to fundamentally resolve the inadequacies in bidding that hospitals and medical facilities have faced recently, and create the most favorable conditions for public and private medical facilities in bidding for the procurement of drugs, supplies, and medical equipment.

Furthermore, the Decree clearly stipulates the bidding packages that can be designated as contractors in emergency cases and disease prevention services to ensure that hospitals can purchase drugs and medical supplies as soon as possible for patient treatment without having to carry out time-consuming bidding procedures.

Regarding centralized drug bidding, the Decree 24 has added regulations allowing the selection of more than one winning bidder so that if the first contractor is no longer able to provide medicines and equipment, investors – hospitals can immediately sign a contract with the next contractor in their lists. Plus, investors – hospitals can allow contractors to offer quantities according to their ability to supply, not necessarily the exact quantity of drugs stated in the bidding documents.

If a hospital has not yet organized bidding or has bid but has not selected a contractor or the previously signed framework agreement expires, it is allowed to purchase according to its needs to meet usage needs for a maximum period of 12 months. Health insurance will pay for the purchase according to the contract price.

According to representatives of some hospitals, the government’s new decree will create initiative and flexibility for hospitals in purchasing drugs for medical examination and treatment to solve the shortage of drugs on the list of centralized bidding in big infirmaries. In particular, one of the most difficult problems for medical facilities in recent times is prices in bidding packages, the Decree 24 stipulates that the pricing index is one of the basis for bidding package prices.

According to the new decree, if there is more than one pricing index, investors – hospitals can choose the highest quotation suitable to their financial capacity requirements to price the bidding package. This regulation helps hospitals choose good quality goods that suit their professional needs and financial capabilities.

Deputy Director Duong Duc Thien of the Department of Planning and Finance under the Ministry of Health said that the department is currently trying to perfect the system of documents and legal regulations after the issuance of the Decree 24. The ministry is also developing a number of circulars related to the list of drugs, testing supplies, and medical equipment eligible for price negotiation.

It is expected that the circulars will be issued in the first quarter of 2024.

Medical facilities highly appreciate the Government's early issuance of Decree 24 to remove hiccups in the bidding and purchase of drugs, supplies, and medical equipment. Deputy Director Nguyen Minh Tien of the City Children's Hospital commented that the new content in the Decree 24 helped hospitals quickly complete the bidding work and obtain appropriate equipment to promptly save the lives of serious patients.

Sharing the same opinion, Director of the Central Obstetrics Hospital Professor Nguyen Duy Anh shared that the Decree 24 provides solutions to ensure medical facilities have enough sources of drugs, medical supplies and equipment for medical examination and treatment.

The new decree is also a legal corridor for hospitals to comply with the present regulations, ensuring a source of goods to serve patients for 1-2 years. He hoped that the new decree would help hospitals to buy medicines and equipment for use in a long time.

According to Deputy Director Le Viet Dung of the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health, the country currently has over 22,000 types of drugs with valid circulation registration certificates with about 800 active ingredients, so the supply of drugs is basically guaranteed on the market. However, to further facilitate hospitals and medical facilities' drug procurement, the Ministry of Health has organized a public consultation on the draft circular regulating drug bidding at public health facilities.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan