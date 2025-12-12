HCMC speeds up lane reallocation to address safety risks

Road safety in Binh Duong area has deteriorated in recent months, with a rise in fatal collisions involving motorbikes and heavy trucks.

In response, the HCMC Department of Construction has ordered urgent lane-reallocation measures across several major routes to curb accidents and improve traffic order.

On the My Phuoc – Tan Van road, trucks, buses, and container vehicles are using all lanes, posing serious risks to motorbike riders, especially near the Tan Van interchange.

Deputy Director Vo Khanh Hung, on December 12, said lane adjustments had been implemented on My Phuoc–Tan Van Road and National Highway 13, generating positive early results and earning broad public support. The department has also instructed Becamex IDC to promptly revise lane-sign systems on routes DT.743, Doc Lap, DT.746, DT.747B, and key roads within the Binh Duong Industrial–Service–Urban Complex.

Under the new structure, Lane 1 (closest to the sidewalk) is reserved for motorbikes and two- or three-wheelers; Lane 2 for cars, minibuses with fewer than 25 seats, buses, and trucks under 3.5 tons; and lanes adjacent to the median for all other automobiles. Solid lines between motorbike and automobile lanes will be replaced with broken lines; short median barriers of 30–50 meters will be added at intersections; and left-turn signal phases for motorbikes will be explored. A top priority is the overhaul of traffic at the Kim Hang gas-station roundabout by removing the circle and installing channelizing islands and traffic lights.

VRG Infrastructure Investment Co. has been directed to accelerate lane adjustments on route DT.741 with a similar structure: Lane 1 for two- and three-wheelers; Lane 2 for cars, minibuses of up to 16 seats, and buses; and Lane 3 for trucks and larger vehicles. Broken lines and median strips will be added, along with a review of signal phases for motorbikes.

Along the My Phuoc – Tan Van route, the fact that trucks and cars are allowed to occupy every lane creates significant danger for motorcyclists.

Management boards and infrastructure investors must also review and standardize lane allocations on all roads with at least three lanes per direction—such as Pham Ngoc Thach Street, the former access road to the Binh Duong Administrative Center, and routes within industrial clusters—using the same safety framework.

The HCMC Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center will monitor implementation and may reassign responsibilities if agencies miss the December 31, 2025, deadline, with completion required before January 10, 2026. Adjustment costs will be borne by the respective road-management units.

These coordinated measures are expected to enhance traffic safety, reduce heavy-truck-related accidents, and reinforce safer road behavior among commuters.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan