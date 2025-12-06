Stronger penalties proposed to deter counterfeit cosmetics trading

The Ministry of Health will propose amendments to current regulations to increase penalties, enhance deterrence against the production and trading of counterfeit cosmetics,following violations recently uncovered at Mailisa Beauty Clinic, MK Skincare.

A market surveillance official guides a consumer on how to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit cosmetics. (Photo: VNA)

At the Government’s regular press briefing on December 6, Deputy Minister of Health Vu Manh Ha said the ministry decided to suspend and recall all MK Skincare products after the company failed to provide mandatory product information dossiers as required under the Government's Decree 117/2020/ND-CP and the ministry's Circular 06/2021/TT-BYT. Authorities have also requested that all units stop selling the recalled products on both offline and online platforms.

In the coming period, the ministry will continue strengthening cosmetics management and will soon submit proposals to amend the Government’s Decree 117/2020/ND-CP and Decree 98/2020/ND-CP, including regulations on cosmetic advertising and tougher sanctions for counterfeit products.

Additionally, the ministry will continue developing a national cosmetics database to support management and product traceability. The coordination mechanism among ministries, sectors, and localities, especially in combating smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods, will be enhanced.

Stronger supervision will also be applied to cosmetic trading and advertising on e-commerce platforms and social media, Mr. Ha noted, urging ministries, sectors, and local authorities to rigorously implement the Prime Minister’s directives on combating smuggling and trade fraud.

Vietnamplus