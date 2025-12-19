Vietnam coast guard seizes vessel carrying 200,000 liters of illegal oil

The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command has detained a fishing vessel caught illegally transporting approximately 200,000 liters of diesel oil in the southwestern sea area.

Authorities from the Coast Guard Region 4 Command inspect cargo on board the vessel TG 91975 TS.

A fishing vessel transporting diesel oil without legal documents was intercepted in southwestern waters, marking a major enforcement action by Coast Guard Region 4.

On the evening of December 18, the Coast Guard Region 4 Command reported that its unit had detected and seized a fishing vessel carrying about 200,000 liters of D.O. oil without legal documentation in the southwestern waters of Vietnam.

Earlier, around 3 p.m. on December 17, while conducting patrol and inspection operations approximately 110 nautical miles southeast of Bo De estuary in Ca Mau Province, a coast guard task force spotted the fishing vessel TG 91975 TS, which showed several suspicious signs, and proceeded to inspect it.

At the time of inspection, the vessel had no voyage monitoring system (VMS) signal, and its bow was painted with a different registration number: BT 99689 TS. On board were six crew members, led by captain Ha Tuan Minh residing in An Giang Province's Tay Yen Commune.

During questioning, Minh admitted that the vessel was transporting approximately 200,000 liters of D.O. oil, but could not present any invoices or documents proving the lawful origin of the cargo.

Authorities prepared initial records, sealed the confiscated goods, and escorted the vessel to Squadron 421 Port under Fleet 42, Nam Can Commune, Ca Mau Province, for further investigation and legal processing.

By Nam Khoi - translated by Anh Quan