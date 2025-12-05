Interpol fugitives caught in VN after US$1 million romance scam network exposed

Police in the Central city of Da Nang have captured three South Korean fugitives linked to cross-border fraud and human trafficking.

Three South Korean nationals wanted internationally under Interpol Red Notices at Da Nang City police station

The Da Nang City Police announced the arrest and handover of three South Korean nationals wanted internationally under Interpol Red Notices on December 5. The suspects including Choi Minsu (born 1999), Choi Jinwoo (born 2000), and Seo Jaeseok (born 1997) were transferred to South Korean authorities for extradition.

According to Interpol and Vietnamese police records, the trio was wanted by South Korea on charges of fraud, organized crime, and human trafficking. They allegedly operated a cross-border online romance scam network based in the Bavet complex, near the Cambodia–Vietnam border, using Deepfake technology to impersonate women and deceive male victims.

The group lured victims with offers to join “paid travel missions”, promising free accommodations, airfare, and full reimbursement after completion. Once victims traveled to Vietnam or Thailand, they were further persuaded to cross into Cambodia, where the group confiscated their passports, detained them, and forced them to learn scam scripts for online fraud operations.

From August to December 2024, the network reportedly defrauded victims of around US$1 million.

In October 2025, Da Nang’s Immigration Management Division received intelligence that the suspects had entered Vietnam from Cambodia and were hiding in the city. Police tracked them to a hotel in An Hai Ward, where they were arrested on October 28 in a joint operation involving the Mobile Police Division and local authorities.

By Pham Nga - Translated by Anh Quan