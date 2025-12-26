Over 92 percent harmful online content removed

More than 92 percent of harmful and toxic content on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok were removed between 2021 and 2025, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported remarkable results in managing radio, television, and electronic information from 2021 to 2025. Efforts to detect and remove infringing content on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok reached a success rate of over 92 percent, reflecting stronger regulatory effectiveness and enhanced international cooperation.

In radio and television, the dissemination of information has been proactive, timely, and closely aligned with national priorities. These efforts have effectively served key political tasks, promoted awareness of major historical and political events, strengthened public trust, and inspired patriotic movements nationwide.

The campaign to combat cross-border violations by foreign platforms has also intensified. Since 2021, a series of decisive actions have compelled global corporations such as Facebook, Google, Apple, and TikTok to cooperate more seriously in removing content that violates Vietnamese law, significantly improving compliance rates.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has closely coordinated with the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee 35 to monitor online public opinion, promptly detect harmful information, and prevent the spread of fake news. Numerous illegal websites have been blocked, and individuals spreading false information have been strictly penalized under Vietnamese law.

The management of electronic information has been restructured, effectively addressing the journalistic nature of social media and unlicensed online news pages. Public awareness of responsible online behavior continues to improve, fostering a healthier and more positive cyberspace culture. Regular press briefings, enhanced connectivity through the over-the-top (OTT) media network, and proactive publicity have strengthened transparency and information flow.

In the online gaming sector, Vietnam’s domestic market is projected to reach approximately US$600 million in revenue by 2025. Authorities have intensified efforts to remove unlicensed cross-border games and introduced systems for issuing and managing identification codes for licensed games.

Stricter measures have also been applied to control illegal advertising on foreign platforms. The “White List” initiative encourages advertisers to invest in domestic digital platforms, while enforcement against false advertising by artists and influencers has been tightened. Multi-channel networks, Key Opinion Leader (KOL) management companies, and major social media platforms are now working more closely with state agencies to support public communication during national events.

Alongside regulatory efforts, extensive public awareness campaigns have been launched. More than 20 provinces and cities have established specialized centers or task forces to handle fake news and toxic content, helping to build a rapid and coordinated response system across the country.

By 2025, total revenue from radio and television broadcasting agencies is projected to reach approximately VND12,525 billion, contributing about VND488 billion to the state budget. The pay-TV sector, comprising 34 service providers, is expected to surpass US$400 million in revenue with an estimated 22.5 million subscribers.

