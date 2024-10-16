Gov't approves upgrade, expansion project of Ca Mau Airport

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has just signed Decision No. 1188/QĐ-TTg to approve the upgrade and expansion project of Ca Mau Airport.

Ca Mau Airport

Accordingly, Ca Mau Airport in the southernmost province of Ca Mau will be upgraded to receive 500,000 – 1,000,000 passengers a year with a total capital of VND2,400 billion (US$96 million). The airfield runway’s dimensions will be 2,400 x 45 m to accommodate A320 and A321 aircraft.

The two-storey passenger terminal will cover on an area of around 2,668 square meters with a total built-up area of around 4,200 square meters. There will be other auxiliary facilities, such as access roads connecting the new aircraft parking area to the passenger terminal, parking space, a fire station, a security fence, and ring roads.

The Deputy Prime Minister has delegated the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee to hand over land for the project, and monitor and inspect the implementation of the project in accordance with laws.

The People's Committee of Ca Mau Province must coordinate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to direct the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to create an environmental impact assessment report and ensure the implementation of the project complying with laws on environmental protection.

The Ministry of Transport will be responsible for instructing the ACV to complete the project documentation during the preparation for the pre-feasibility study report, ensure safe flight operations, effectively promote the project's investment, and carry out State management for the project during the implementation of the project, and airport operations and management.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh