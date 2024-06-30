Business

Ca Mau Airport to receive three million passengers by 2050

SGGP

The Minister of Transport has approved the task of drafting a plan for Ca Mau Airport for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Ca Mau Airport will be upgraded to class 4C, able to receive one million passengers by 2030 and three million passengers per year by 2050. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Ca Mau Airport in the southernmost province of Ca Mau will be upgraded to class 4C in accordance with the classifications of aircraft of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and Level 2 military airport, to receive one million passengers a year and 1,000 tons of goods by 2030, and three million passengers per year by 2050.

The airfield runway’s dimensions will be 2,400 x 45 m to accommodate A320 and A321 aircraft.

Ca Mau Airport is currently a class 4C facility with a capacity of 200,000 passengers per year and a runway measuring 1500 x 30 m accommodating ATR 72 airplanes and similar aircraft.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh

