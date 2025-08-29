Government urges progress on student support policies

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long is pushing for faster action on several key educational initiatives, according to a conclusion issued by the Government Office yesterday.

The directives follow a recent meeting with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

The Government is prioritizing the establishment of 100 combined boarding schools for primary and lower-secondary students in border communes. Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long has directed MOET to lead the effort, working with relevant ministries and agencies to finalize a draft resolution. This resolution, which must be submitted to the Government by August 31, will outline an action plan to implement the Politburo’s policy on school construction in these regions.

The Deputy Prime Minister also called on MOET to quickly finalize two important decrees aimed at providing financial support to students.

Concerning the drafting of a government decree on tuition policy, including tuition exemptions, reductions, tuition support, learning cost assistance, and service fees in the education and training sector, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to promptly work with the Ministries of Finance, Health, and Culture, Sports and Tourism to finalize the draft. The decree must strictly adhere to the Party’s guidelines and comply with legal regulations before submission to the Government.

With respect to the development of a draft decree on lunch support for primary and lower-secondary students in land border communes, the Deputy Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Education and Training to urgently coordinate with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, and other relevant agencies to complete the necessary documentation. The draft decree, once finalized, must ensure quality and effectiveness, remain consistent with the Party’s orientations and the State’s policies and legal framework, and be submitted to the Government for promulgation.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan