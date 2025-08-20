Government throughout periods lays foundation for nation’s transformation

Party General Secretary To Lam has affirmed that from the very cautious initial steps to increasingly comprehensive institutional reforms, the Government apparatus throughout the periods has laid the foundation for the country’s transformation.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the grand ceremony to celebrate the Government’s 80th founding anniversary in Hanoi on August 20 (August 28, 1945 - 2025). (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam has affirmed that from the very cautious initial steps to increasingly comprehensive institutional reforms, the Government apparatus throughout the periods has persistently laid the foundation for the country’s transformation.

Addressing a grand ceremony in Hanoi on August 20 to celebrate the Government’s 80th founding anniversary (August 28, 1945 - 2025), General Secretary To Lam expressed his deep emotion and pride to, together with leaders who have served in the Government over the years, look back on the glorious journey of the nation, sincerely appreciate the significant and important contributions of predecessors, and jointly reaffirm the determination to advance towards a strong, prosperous, and happy Vietnam.

He emphasised that since the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, countless generations of government leaders, from the central to local levels, have entered a period of trials and challenges, facing many uncertainties and hardships. They have simultaneously been national administrators and frontline soldiers in governance, protecting the peaceful lives of the people; both architects designing institutions and master builders establishing the first frameworks of a socialist rule-of-law state under extremely harsh conditions.

The General Secretary pointed out that history has witnessed two great prolonged resistance wars, during which the nation’s will crystallised into an unparalleled strength. During those years, generations of government leaders and agencies bore the heavy responsibility of operating a national “machine” in wartime: transforming scarce resources into the strength of the entire people; organising production and logistics; coordinating policies and maintaining discipline; mobilising intelligence, financial resources, and popular support for the front lines. The Government has firmly pursued the goal of independence and freedom while being flexible, adaptable, and creative in every strategy.

During difficult times, generations of government leaders and agencies persevered in seeking new governance paths, piloting new mechanisms, removing barriers, and unlocking social resources. When the ‘Doi Moi’ (Renewal) was initiated, once again the Government pioneered a breakthrough in thinking: transitioning from a centralised, subsidised system to a socialist-oriented market economy, laying the foundation for a new development era where law, market, and governance discipline became the pillars for innovation and entrepreneurship, the Party leader recalled. Every five-year plan, every national target programme, and every strategic infrastructure project has served as a building block in nation-building. Every effort to reduce poverty, expand social welfare, universalise education and healthcare, modernise agriculture, and develop new-style rural areas has proved to be a vital bridge ensuring no one is left behind, he stated.

Diplomatically, the Government and entire political system have pursued a consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, active integration into the world, expansion of partnerships, and establishment of Vietnam as a responsible member of the international community. New-generation free trade agreements, strategic infrastructure, expressways, seaports, airports, industrial zones, and high-tech parks have taken shape, demonstrating Vietnam’s continuous transformation, said the Party chief.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and other delegates visit a photo exhibition organised by the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary To Lam emphasised that behind the impressive growth lie the sweat, intelligence, and dedication of countless national administrators at all levels. Behind economic transformation are sleepless nights of discussion, countless drafts, and persistent dialogue with businesses and citizens to seek balanced solutions. The approaching prosperity is built on the quiet sacrifices by generations of cadres upholding integrity, respecting the rule of law, and placing national interests above all else, he said.

The Party chief expressed boundless gratitude to generations of leaders of the Government and its agencies who devoted their sweat, blood, youth, and lives to building the national administrative and governance system. He also solemnly commemorated the late comrades, heroes, martyrs, and predecessors who dedicated their whole lives to the Fatherland.

He highlighted that the Government’s tradition is summed up in the words of steadfastness, discipline, solidarity, integrity, action, creativity, effectiveness, and dedication to the people. Every stage of the journey is deeply imbued with unity, wisdom, discipline, steadfastness in purposes, flexibility in policies, and harmony between the Party’s will and the people’s hearts.

The General Secretary said he hopes that veteran revolutionaries and former leaders will continue supporting today’s Government by offering candid and constructive feedback, inspiring and supporting younger generations, spreading noble values, sharing the “art of national governance” forged through their lifelong dedication, and remaining a “warm flame” to guide current cadres through difficult times.

Vietnamplus