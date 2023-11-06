Government members, heads of sectors grilled at NA’s meeting

The 15th National Assembly’s 6th session continued with Government members and heads of sectors fielding legislators’ questions about the implementation of the NA resolutions on thematic supervision and question-and-answer activities.

The 15th National Assembly’s 6th session continued in Hanoi on November 6, with Government members and heads of sectors fielding legislators’ questions about the implementation of the NA resolutions on thematic supervision and question-and-answer activities in the 14th tenure, and several related solutions adopted since the beginning of the 15th tenure.

The Q&A session is broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the NA’s TV channel.

In the morning, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri, and Auditor General of the State Audit Office Ngo Van Tuan are to present reports on the target matters.NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong will deliver an inspection summary on the implementation of the NA resolutions.

The NA will then proceed with the questioning of Government members and heads of sectors on the realization of the 10 resolutions of the 14th NA and the 15th on thematic supervision and Q&A activities in the fields of planning and investment, finance and banking, industry, agriculture and rural development, transport, construction, natural resources and environment.