Government announces new education reforms

The Government has announced a series of new, exceptional preferential policies for teachers as part of a comprehensive action plan to reform and elevate the country's education system.

Teachers and students of Luong The Vinh High School in Hanoi's Tu Liem Ward

The move follows the recent issuance of Resolution No. 281/NQ-CP, which formalizes the action program for implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW issued on August 22, 2025.

The new resolution is designed to align the efforts of all ministries, agencies, and local authorities, providing a clear roadmap for the development of education and training action plans. Its primary objective is to broaden equitable access to education and significantly improve the quality of preschool and general education with the aim of reaching an advanced level within Asia.

The resolution emphasizes the need to enhance human resource training to meet national socio-economic development demands. It also aims to transform universities into key centers of knowledge and innovation. The Government's vision is for the education system to be fully modernized by 2035, with strong, steady progress in accessibility, equity, and quality. By 2045, Vietnam's national education system is projected to be modern, equitable, and of high quality, ranking among the top 20 globally.

To achieve these ambitious goals, the resolution calls for a fundamental shift in mindset and a strong political commitment. It highlights the importance of promptly addressing institutional and policy barriers flexibly and consistently. Key measures include comprehensive digital transformation, widespread digital inclusion, and the robust application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in education. The resolution also prioritizes the development of a professional teaching workforce, the standardization of school facilities, and the continuous improvement of education quality at all levels.

Specifically, the Government has assigned the Ministry of Education and Training to take the lead in 2026 to develop a Decree amending and supplementing regulations related to compulsory education and universal education in accordance with the requirements of development in the new phase.

In addition, the Ministry was assigned to formulate a Decree that stipulates special and superior incentive policies for the teaching staff; to establish a roadmap for increasing the professional allowance for preschool and general education institutions to at least 70 percent for teachers, at least 30 percent for staff, and 100 percent for teachers in particularly difficult areas, border regions, islands, and areas inhabited by ethnic minorities.

Furthermore, the Ministry ought to create a Decree that regulates the allowance system for educational management staff, and develop a project for the advancement of the teaching staff and management personnel in preschool education, general education, and continuing education.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) will lead and collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies to develop a project aimed at establishing boarding and semi-boarding schools for secondary students in remote areas, border regions, and islands during the period from 2025 to 2030, with a vision extending to 2035.

Additionally, a project will be created to enhance foreign language teaching and learning from 2026 to 2030, with visions to 2035. Another initiative will gradually establish English as a second language in schools.

The Government has also tasked the MoET with leading and working alongside relevant ministries and agencies to formulate a project for teaching the languages of neighboring countries.

Last but not least, the Ministry and related agencies are to develop a decree that outlines specific and exceptional mechanisms and policies to promote educational development in challenging regions, ensuring that all children of school age have access to education and can continue their studies until the end of secondary school and its equivalent.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan