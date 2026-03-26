Jewelry retailer resumes operations after temporary suspension

Jewelry retailer Bao Tin Minh Chau has reopened all outlets from noon on March 26, following a brief suspension the previous day to cooperate with authorities in an investigation.

On the afternoon of March 25, several stores within the Bao Tin Minh Chau system ceased operations.

A representative of Bao Tin Minh Chau Company said all stores in its system would reopen for customer transactions from 12:00 p.m. on March 26.

Earlier, as reported, several Bao Tin Minh Chau outlets in Hanoi temporarily suspended transactions on the afternoon of March 25. Observations at the time showed police officers present at locations on Tran Nhan Tong Street in Hai Ba Trung Ward and on Cau Giay Street. By the end of the day, authorities had seized several boxes of documents for further investigation.

Following the suspension, the company issued a press release later that evening, stating that some stores had temporarily halted transactions to cooperate with authorities in verifying and clarifying certain information.

The company confirmed that all outlets would resume operations from noon on March 26, while continuing to ensure the full legal rights and interests of customers, partners, and employees.

In the statement, signed by Director Pham Lan Anh of Bao Tin Minh Chau Company, the company reaffirmed its commitment to product quality, including strict compliance with standards on gold purity and weight. “These factors are fundamental in determining the market value of our products. In all circumstances, customers can be fully assured of the value of assets traded at Bao Tin Minh Chau,” the statement said.

Following the incident, director Pham Lan Anh also advised partners and customers to rely on official information channels and to exercise caution regarding unverified content circulating on social media.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan