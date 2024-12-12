Gold rings exceed VND86 million per tael following rise in global price

On December 12, selling prices of both gold bars and gold rings continued to increase significantly in the country, in line with global trends.

Gold rings exceed VND86 million/tael following rise in global price. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), Phu Quy Gold, Silver, Gem Stone Group, and Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought SJC-branded gold bars at VND84.8 million (US$3,334.8) per tael and sold them at VND87.3 million (US$3,436) per tael, up VND400,000 (US$15.7) a tael for both buying and selling.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the direct selling price of an SJC-branded gold bar of four state-owned commercial banks, including Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank, and BIDV, was VND87.3 million per tael, up VND400,000 per tael.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed 9999 gold ring prices at VND84.78 million per tael for buying and VND86.28 million per tael for selling, up VND400,000 million for buying and VND300,000 for selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) bought 9999 gold rings at VND84.9 million per tael and sold them at VND86.1 million, up VND300,000 a tael for both buying and selling.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC)’s 9999 gold ring prices also increased by VND200,000 a tael for buying and selling to VND84.5 million per tael and VND85.9 million per tael, respectively.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group announced the buying price of 9999 gold rings at VND84.7 million per tael and the selling price at VND86.1 million per tael, up VND200,000 a tael for both buying and selling.

The gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,717.5 per ounce on the evening of December 11 (local time), up US$23.7 compared to the last trading session, and purchased at US$2,724.8 per ounce on the morning of December 12, up US$8 per ounce, equivalent to VND83.6 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND3.6 million per tael and VND2.7 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh