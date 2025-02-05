Gia Binh inland port proposed to serve air freight transportation

Gia Binh inland port has been proposed to be added to Gia Binh Airport in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

According to a proposal on adjusting the plan for inland container depot development in Vietnam for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, submitted to the Ministry of Transport by the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the establishment of Gia Binh inland port is primarily aimed at serving Gia Binh Airport, handling air cargo. It may also be combined with the transport of sea and road freight for nearby industrial zones.

According to the forecasts, the cargo throughput at Gia Binh inland port is expected to reach approximately 0.48–0.72 million tons by 2030. Of this figure, air cargo is estimated at around 0.26 million tons, while sea and road freight will account for about 0.22–0.46 million tons.

By 2030, the total air cargo volume from industrial zones in the provinces of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Hung Yen, Hai Duong, and the capital city of Hanoi is forecast to reach about 1.5 million tons, and 11 million tons by 2050. Specifically, the total volume of air cargo in Gia Binh Airport will be 0.26 million tons by 2030 and 1 million tons by 2050.

Previously, the Prime Minister had agreed to the policy of adjusting the plan for the master planning for airport development in the 2021-2030 period and the vision to 2050 to add Gia Binh Airport to the plan.

The Ministry of Transport has been requested to promptly prepare and approve the adjustment of the plan, ensuring the completion progress of the investment plan for the second phase of Gia Binh Airport.

The Minister of Transport has been authorized to decide the adjustment of the plan for inland container depot development in Vietnam for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, to consider and add the inland port to the plan, ensuring alignment with the implementation progress of Gia Binh Airport.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh