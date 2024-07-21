Everyday life pictures of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

Mr. Nguyen Phu Viet, Secretary of the Party organization of Lai Da Hamlet cum head of the house of Nguyen at the locality said that although the family and villagers knew Nguyen Phu Trong had been seriously ill for a couple of days, everyone was still surprised at the news of his death.
The villagers in the hamlet joined hands to clean the village roads and alleys to organize memorial services to pay last respects and homage to the son of the homeland.
Some photos of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in his hometown provided by Mr. Nguyen Phu Viet: