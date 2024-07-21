Everyday life pictures of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

The people and local authorities of Lai Da Hamlet in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District in Hanoi were preparing for a memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 20.

The people and local authorities of Lai Da Hamlet in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District in Hanoi will organize a memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in his homeland. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phu Viet, Secretary of the Party organization of Lai Da Hamlet cum head of the house of Nguyen at the locality said that although the family and villagers knew Nguyen Phu Trong had been seriously ill for a couple of days, everyone was still surprised at the news of his death.

The villagers in the hamlet joined hands to clean the village roads and alleys to organize memorial services to pay last respects and homage to the son of the homeland.

Lai Da Hamlet (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phu Viet, Secretary of the Party organization of Lai Da Hamlet cum head of the house of Nguyen at the locality (Photo: SGGP)

Some photos of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in his hometown provided by Mr. Nguyen Phu Viet:

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense to the ancestors at the worshipping house of Nguyen in the hamlet. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong talks with the elderly persons in the village. (Photo: SGGP)

The White Champaca tree was planted by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2007. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Youth Union members (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attends a Longevity celebration in Lai Da Hamlet in 2014. (Photo: SGGP)

By Do Trung, Quoc Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh