National

Everyday life pictures of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

SGGPO

The people and local authorities of Lai Da Hamlet in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District in Hanoi were preparing for a memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 20.

6.webp
The people and local authorities of Lai Da Hamlet in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District in Hanoi will organize a memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in his homeland. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phu Viet, Secretary of the Party organization of Lai Da Hamlet cum head of the house of Nguyen at the locality said that although the family and villagers knew Nguyen Phu Trong had been seriously ill for a couple of days, everyone was still surprised at the news of his death.

The villagers in the hamlet joined hands to clean the village roads and alleys to organize memorial services to pay last respects and homage to the son of the homeland.

7.webp
Lai Da Hamlet (Photo: SGGP)
8.webp
Mr. Nguyen Phu Viet, Secretary of the Party organization of Lai Da Hamlet cum head of the house of Nguyen at the locality (Photo: SGGP)

Some photos of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in his hometown provided by Mr. Nguyen Phu Viet:

9.webp
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense to the ancestors at the worshipping house of Nguyen in the hamlet. (Photo: SGGP)
10.webp
11.webp
12.webp
13.webp
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong talks with the elderly persons in the village. (Photo: SGGP)
14.webp
15.webp
16.webp
The White Champaca tree was planted by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2007. (Photo: SGGP)
17.webp
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Youth Union members (Photo: SGGP)
18.webp
20.webp
19.webp
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong attends a Longevity celebration in Lai Da Hamlet in 2014. (Photo: SGGP)
By Do Trung, Quoc Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Everyday life pictures Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong Lai Da Hamlet Memorial service

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn