General Secretary sends flowers to SGGP on 50th anniversary of its first issue

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper received congratulatory flower baskets from General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its first issue (May 5, 1975 - 2025).

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper held a ceremony on May 4 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its first issue at the Reunification Hall. The ceremony was marked by esteemed recognition, with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper receiving congratulatory flower baskets from General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The congratulatory flower basket (L) sent to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper from General Secretary To Lam

The congratulatory flower basket (R) from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Further expressions of goodwill were extended through floral presentations from the central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the municipal People's Council, the People's Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and numerous departments, agencies, unions, organizations, and enterprises. This outpouring of support underscored the newspaper's significant contributions and standing within the community.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le makes a statement at the ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former President Truong Tan Sang, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh, former leader of Ho Chi Minh City Le Thanh Hai, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Huynh Thanh Dat, and Director of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City Vu Hai Quan.

Others also seen at the ceremony were Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee), former Standing Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Chanh Truc, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Dua, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Phuong Thao, former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam and former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung.

Speaking at the ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first issue of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (May 5, 1975 - May 5, 2025), Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le stressed that the occasion marked not only the proud history of the newspaper under the city's Party Committee, but also the nationwide joy over the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Over the past five decades, SGGP Newspaper has distinguished itself through a series of remarkable accomplishments, according to Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le. The publication has consistently garnered prestigious accolades, including the National Press Award, the Golden Hammer and Sickle Award, and the Ho Chi Minh City Press Award—testament to its incisive editorial content and steadfast political commitment.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh (C) attends the ceremony

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le highlighted that both the national and municipal press sectors are entering a transformative era marked by significant opportunities as well as substantial challenges. She stressed that media organizations must strive for continuous enhancement—both in content innovation and presentation quality.

Simultaneously, she underscored the urgent need for structural reform toward greater streamlining, effectiveness, and operational efficiency. In this context, SGGP Newspaper is expected to lead by example, reaffirming its pivotal role as a primary information conduit within the city.

Former President Truong Tan Sang attends the ceremony

Former President Nguyen Minh Triet attends the ceremony

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) attends the ceremony

Head Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (2, L) attends the ceremony

To meet the requirements of the times, associated with the development of the country and the city in the new context, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le noted that Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper continues to thoroughly grasp and resolutely implement the conclusion of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the project to develop SGGP Newspaper and the decision of the City Party Committee regulating the functions, tasks, organizational structure and working relations of SGGP Newspaper, to build a strong SGGP Newspaper in all three aspects of information and propaganda, press economy and social activities.

She also emphasized the imperative for SGGP Newspaper to vigorously advance its digital transformation and foster ongoing innovation. In particular, she called for intensified efforts in researching, applying, and mastering advanced technologies to diversify media offerings, better serve the evolving demands of readers, effectively disseminate the Party’s and State’s policies and guidelines, and proactively shape public opinion amid the increasingly complex digital information landscape.

In harmony with the nation’s jubilant celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper commemorates the 50th anniversary of its first issue today.

This occasion is not only a time to reflect on a proud and glorious history, but also an opportunity to reaffirm the role and responsibility of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in advancing Ho Chi Minh City’s and the nation’s aspirations for rapid, sustainable, and prosperous development.

The Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper receive certificates of merit

Entrusted with a profound mission, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper was born during the nation's sacred days of reunification. The newspaper serves as the voice of the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, acting as a vital bridge to connect the Party's vision with city dwellers' will in the crucial work of national restoration and development.

Since its founding, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has chronicled Ho Chi Minh City's transformation from a post-war landscape into an innovative, cultured, and compassionate metropolis.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan