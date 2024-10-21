National

General Luong Cuong elected as State President

440 out of 440 present National Assembly deputies voted in favour (100 percent of those present).

LC.jpg
Newly elected State President Luong Cuong (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly on Monday afternoon voted to pass a resolution electing General Luong Cuong, 67, as the State President for the 2021-26 term, after announcing the vote count results.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, on behalf of the National Assembly Standing Committee, presented the draft resolution of the parliament on the election of Mr. Luong Cuong, Politburo member and Standing member of the Secretariat, as Vietnam's head of State.

440 out of 440 present National Assembly deputies voted in favour (100 percent of those present).

New President Luong Cuong succeeds General Secretary To Lam in this position, who was holding both Party leader and President positions after the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passed away in July earlier this year.

After the National Assembly passes the resolution, the new President, Mr. Luong Cuong, will proceed with the swearing-in ceremony.

General Luong Cuong, born in Viet Tri City, the northern province of Phu Tho, holds a bachelor degree in Party building and State governance.

He is currently member of the 13th-tenure Politburo, Secretary of the 12th and 13th-tenure Central Party Committee (since May 2024), Member of the 11th, 12th, and 13th-tenure Central Party Committee, State President, and Standing Member of the Party Secretariat.

VNA

Tags

National Assembly deputies General Luong Cuong State President for the 2021-26 term

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn