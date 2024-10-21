General Luong Cuong elected as State President

440 out of 440 present National Assembly deputies voted in favour (100 percent of those present).

Newly elected State President Luong Cuong (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly on Monday afternoon voted to pass a resolution electing General Luong Cuong, 67, as the State President for the 2021-26 term, after announcing the vote count results.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, on behalf of the National Assembly Standing Committee, presented the draft resolution of the parliament on the election of Mr. Luong Cuong, Politburo member and Standing member of the Secretariat, as Vietnam's head of State.

440 out of 440 present National Assembly deputies voted in favour (100 percent of those present).

New President Luong Cuong succeeds General Secretary To Lam in this position, who was holding both Party leader and President positions after the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passed away in July earlier this year.

After the National Assembly passes the resolution, the new President, Mr. Luong Cuong, will proceed with the swearing-in ceremony.

General Luong Cuong, born in Viet Tri City, the northern province of Phu Tho, holds a bachelor degree in Party building and State governance.

He is currently member of the 13th-tenure Politburo, Secretary of the 12th and 13th-tenure Central Party Committee (since May 2024), Member of the 11th, 12th, and 13th-tenure Central Party Committee, State President, and Standing Member of the Party Secretariat.

